Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,488 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $482.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

