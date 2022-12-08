Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,085 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Belden by 113.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Belden by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Belden by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

