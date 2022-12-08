Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,296 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CARS opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $953.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

