Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,629 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

