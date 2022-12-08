Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,341 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

