Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,747 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 8.2 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ETRN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.