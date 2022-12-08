Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,618 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

