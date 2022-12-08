Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,481 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 698.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Insider Activity at Macerich

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.36%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

