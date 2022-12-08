Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,607 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 408.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 15.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

