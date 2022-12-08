Deutsche Bank AG Sells 386,623 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,623 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EXTR stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.