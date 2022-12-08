Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,617 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

