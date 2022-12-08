Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,974 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

