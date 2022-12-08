Deutsche Bank AG Sells 514,024 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 308,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.