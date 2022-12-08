Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,419 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.