Deutsche Bank AG Sells 66,806 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,806 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.68. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.