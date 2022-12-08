Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,234 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,112,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.