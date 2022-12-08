Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,033 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,651.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neogen Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.78. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.75 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.