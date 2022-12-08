Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,971 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 152.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $430,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

CATY stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

