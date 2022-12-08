Deutsche Bank AG Takes $1.37 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.71. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

