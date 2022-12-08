Deutsche Bank AG Takes $1.42 Million Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 188,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

