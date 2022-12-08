Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,620,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 701,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,261,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.1 %

CWK opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.