Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FCN stock opened at $168.57 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.24.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

