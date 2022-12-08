Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 24.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

