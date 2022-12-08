Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $169,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

AVXL stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

