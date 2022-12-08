Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 110.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $164.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

