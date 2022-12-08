Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

RLJ opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

