Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,868 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AAON by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $25,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,915 in the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

