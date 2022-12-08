Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €130.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($160.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

EPA AIR opened at €108.40 ($114.11) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a one year high of €99.97 ($105.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.33.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

