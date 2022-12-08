Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.84).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

