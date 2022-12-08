Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 710 ($8.66) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.45) to GBX 770 ($9.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.51) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.94) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 744.17 ($9.07).

PHNX opened at GBX 606.80 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 557.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 598.54. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($125,838.31).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

