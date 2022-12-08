Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Future (LON:FUTR) Target Price to GBX 2,621

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTR. Barclays decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,850 ($22.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.48) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.63) to GBX 2,600 ($31.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,392.75 ($29.18).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,333.19 ($16.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($48.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,946.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($120,721.94).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

