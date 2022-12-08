Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186,175 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
Shares of APPS stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $70.52.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
