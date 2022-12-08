Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186,175 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

