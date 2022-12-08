Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.19. Diversey shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
