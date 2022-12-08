Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.19. Diversey shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

About Diversey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 19,023.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey by 144.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diversey by 491.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.