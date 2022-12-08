DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.14. DocGo shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 4,311 shares changing hands.

DocGo Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $696.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Get DocGo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 333.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,544 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,854,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DocGo by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in DocGo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,520,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

