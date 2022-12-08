Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domo were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth $288,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 125.2% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Domo Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.25. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $57.41.
Domo Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.