Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domo were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth $288,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 125.2% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.25. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

