DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS stock opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.67. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 1 year high of €39.48 ($41.56).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

