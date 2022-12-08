Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

