Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.95. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 14,804 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $680.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

