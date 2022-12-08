Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $73.85

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.85, but opened at $71.62. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 16,868 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,259,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

