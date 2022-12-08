Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.
LLY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.14.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %
LLY stock opened at $371.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.52. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.