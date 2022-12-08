Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $446.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.
LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.14.
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $371.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
