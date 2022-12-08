Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $401.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $399.00 to $401.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.14.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $371.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.52. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

