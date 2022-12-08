Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

