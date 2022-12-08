Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($35.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.26) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,235.20 ($27.26).

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,720 ($20.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,611.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,679.81. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,435 ($17.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,417.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,671 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £100,260 ($122,253.38).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

