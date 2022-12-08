EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

