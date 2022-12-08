EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 14.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ENS stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

