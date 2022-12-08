Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.14. Enhabit shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 1,403 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $210,615.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.