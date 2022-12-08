Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
ENPH stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
