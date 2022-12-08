Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 112,002 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) by 281.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

