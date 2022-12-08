Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 210 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Relic were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,324,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Relic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE NEWR opened at $56.99 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

